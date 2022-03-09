Panic struck Pakistan's Khanewal district of Punjab province after a loud explosion was heard in Mian Channu (Mian Chunnun) city on Wednesday evening. An aircraft crashed in the region, triggering an explosion and massive fire. As per local reports, the rescue teams were rushed to the spot, but no casualties were reported.

The pilot of the aircraft is reportedly safe and no other human or financial loss was reported from the crash site. The reason for the crash remains unknown as of this writing.

Visuals of the crash site showed a large gathering of people post the incident. The plane appears to be charred beyond recognition.

An aircraft has been crashed near Mian Channu district Khanewal of the Panjab province,, no casualty was reported in this regard so far, pic.twitter.com/xh1me5Tchw — Ibrar Ahmed (@PhilanthropistI) March 9, 2022

However, some eye-witnesses claim it to be a Pakistan Air Force jet while reports even suggest it was a small training aircraft on a routine flight. An official confirmation is awaited.