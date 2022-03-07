Time and again, Pakistan's links with global terrorist organisation have been exposed. Once again, Pakistan has been exposed for harbouring most-wanted terrorists. Dreaded terrorist and hijacker of IC-814 Zahoor Mistry was killed in Karachi, while Pakistan media was refrained from reporting on it.

Mistry, who was living in Karachi while enjoying freedom under the new identity of Zahid Akhund, was killed on March 1, yet there were no reports on the incident. News9 reported Mistry's death after having learned about it from multiple intelligence sources in Pakistan.

According to the report, two armed motorcyclists were on a recce of the area where Mistry had his furniture shop. Mistry owned Crescent Furniture inside Akhtar Colony in Karachi. After roaming the streets of Akhtar Colony, the unidentified motorcyclists entered a furniture warehouse and targeted Mistry.

While the local news agency Geo News reported the incident, but without naming Mistry or his terrorist activities in the past. Mistry was simply mentioned as businessman Zahid in the report, which maintained ambiguity.

Mistry was one of the five terrorists who hijacked IC-814 aircraft of Indian Airlines from Nepal in 1999. The plane was taken to Amritsar, then Lahore, Dubai and finally made a strategic stop at Kandahar in Afghanistan, which was under Taliban's control. After a week, New Delhi released terrorist leaders Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar in exchange for the safety of 171 passengers and crew. One, however, was killed by the hijackers, while remaining survived.

Proof of PAK harbouring terrorists

Local intelligence sources revealed that Mistry's funeral was held in Karachi. Top Jaish-e-Mohammed leaders attended the funeral. Among them was Rauf Asgar, the notorious terrorist, operational chief of JeM and brother of Jaish chief Masood Azhar.

This is more proof that Pakistan continues to remain a safe haven for terrorists, including most-wanted ones. Last year, the State Department's Country Reports on Terrorism said the Afghan Taliban and affiliated Haqqani network, as well as LeT and its affiliated front organizations, and JeM, were reportedly allowed by Pakistan to operate from its territory.