The List of Business in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 4 will see the continuation of the motion of thanks on the President's address, the introduction of a Bill to amend the aircraft act,1934 and obituary references.

Aircraft (Amendment) Bill

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce the Bill — Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 — to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934.

Public Account Committee reports

Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP's Satyapal Singh will present various reports of the Public Account Committee.

Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY)

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Minister of Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations/ observations contained in the 51 Report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture on Variance in cost and quality of agricultural tools and implements being provided to the farmers under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and problems being faced by the farmers due to imported Power Tillers.

Obituary of 8 dignitaries

The obituary references to the passing away of eight dignitaries will be made. These include