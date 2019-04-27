Hours after Air India's operations were affected across the world, the airline managed to restore its system on Saturday, April 27. The airline's SITA server was down since 3 am due to which flights including both -- domestic and international -- have been affected and the airline was not able to issue boarding passes to passengers at airports across the world.

The airline issued a statement today morning confirming that the issue was resolved. "Air India System restored," said Ashwani Lohani, Chairman and Managing Director of Air India.

Though the server has been restored, the shutdown has affected both domestic and international travellers. Hundreds of passengers who were stranded at airports not only complained about delayed flights but also shared pictures and videos of crowded airports in Mumbai and the national capital.

"Between 3:30 to 4:30 am today, passenger services system of Air India that is run by SITA was taken for maintenance and after that, it remained down till 8:45 am, it has just come back. System restored. During the day we will see consequential delays," Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Passengers had earlier tweeted saying that they no information as to when the services will resume.

This is not the first time that something like this has happened. A few days back due to a technical glitch in the airline's check-in software delayed 25 of its flights across India.