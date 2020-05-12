Air India Headquarters in Delhi's Mahadev Road near Parliament Street has been sealed after a 54-year-old employee, working in the Air India Office, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 70,000 in India.

According to reports, the entire Air India building has been sealed for sanitisation. Currently, all employees, including Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India, Rajiv Bansal, will be working from home until further notice.

No one will be allowed to enter the building for the next two days, officials confirmed.

Other government buildings sealed

Shram Shakti Bhawan shut after Power Ministry official tests positive

An employee of the Ministry of Power tested positive for Covid-19 following which the Shram Shakti Bhawan that houses the ministry's office was sealed.

The ministry took to Twitter saying: "An official of Ministry of Power has been detected positive for Covid-19. All the due protocols as per extant guidelines are being followed."

Civil Aviation Ministry sealed

A major block of the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, which houses the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India, has been sealed after an employee who worked there tested Covid-19 positive.

The B-wing (B Block) of the office complex which houses the ministry has been sealed-off and sanitisation work is being carried out at the premises.

Niti Aayog building sealed

A senior official of the Niti Aayog tested positive for Covid-19 following which the entire building was sealed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Niti Aayog tweeted: "An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 a.m. this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed."