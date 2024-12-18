Air India has recently unveiled a new initiative aimed at making air travel more accessible and rewarding for students. The airline has introduced special fares and additional benefits for students across its domestic and international route network. This move is expected to make the full-service flying experience more exciting for students, who often manage their travel expenses carefully.

The new student fare benefits include up to a 10% discount on base fares on all flights, an extra baggage allowance of 10 kg, and the option of a one-time free date change upon booking on Air India's direct channels. These channels include the airline's official website and the Air India mobile app. The special student fares are now available for bookings in Economy, Premium Economy, and Business cabins.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, stated, "With these new student fare benefits, we are making it easier and more affordable for young travellers to explore the world, connect with different cultures, and broaden their horizons. At Air India, we are committed to supporting students on their educational journeys and to making full-service flying more accessible and a rewarding experience for students."

Save more, travel more

Air India operates non-stop between India and 42 destinations abroad, in addition to 49 cities within India. This extensive network allows students travelling between any of these destinations, including those in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, to travel with greater ease and flexibility.

In addition to the discounted fares, Air India is also offering additional savings. The airline currently does not charge any convenience fee on mobile app bookings, enabling student travellers to save INR 399 on domestic flights and up to INR 999 on international flights. Furthermore, travellers can unlock further savings when paying via UPI, netbanking, or credit/debit cards issued by Air India's bank partners on the airline's website or mobile app. With these offers, students can potentially enjoy a total discount of up to 25%.

Air India is also enhancing its inflight entertainment offerings. The airline now offers fleet-wide availability of complimentary inflight entertainment, whether in-seat or on passengers' personal devices with Vista Stream, Air India's new wireless entertainment streaming service. The airline is also progressively rolling out its new inflight WiFi internet connectivity service on international flights, which is currently available on select international flights.

Loyalty programme

Students can also enroll in Air India's revamped loyalty programme, 'Maharaja Club', and earn reward points on every trip to redeem for complimentary tickets, upgrades, etc. Maharaja Club members earn up to 33% additional reward points when they book directly on the airline's website or mobile app.

To avail special student fares, a traveller is required to be at least 12 years of age on the day of travel for domestic travel and aged between 12-30 years on the day of travel for international travel. They must be enrolled in a full-time course for at least one academic year and attending an educational establishment recognized, aided by, or affiliated with a central or state government, educational board, university, or an accredited school, college, university, etc. They must also carry a valid ID card or acceptance letter from their school, college or university or a valid Student Visa.

