A Newark-bound Air India flight returned midway to Delhi on Thursday after a pilot reported the presence of a bat inside the plane.

According to sources, a dead bat was found on one of the business class seats.

The flight departed from the national capital's IGI Airport at 2.20 a.m. and the bat was spotted around 30 minutes after the plane took off.

Officials said that the aircraft was recalled and fumigated.

The incident has been reported to the airline's flight safety department for a detailed investigation. Sources said the airline has asked the engineering team for a detailed report on the incident.

The passengers were shifted to another plane and the flight AI-105 landed at Newark at 11.35 a.m. local time.

(With inputs from IANS)