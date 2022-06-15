Civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets.

After going through the airline's submissions, as part of enforcement action, the DGCA has levied the penalty, and has advised the airline to immediately put systems in order to resolve the issue.

The action by the regulator comes after multiple reports of flyers being denied boarding by airlines despite being in possession of valid tickets and reporting at the airport on time.

The DGCA conducted ground checks at a few airports before slapping fine on the airline.

"In the case of Air India -- where the regulation is not being followed -- a show cause notice was issued to the airline and also a personal hearing was afforded. It appears that the airline does not have a policy in this regard and is not paying any compensation to hapless passengers, whose numbers can be anybody's guess," the regulator said in a statement.