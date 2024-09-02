Air India, owned by the Tata Group, has made a significant stride in Indian aviation by introducing the new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. This twice-daily service is the first deployment of the 'new Air India' experience on long-haul flights, representing a significant milestone in the airline's transformation program.

The A350-900 aircraft will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly flights. This change will result in an additional 336 seats being available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week, a move that is expected to enhance the travel experience for passengers and increase the airline's capacity.

The A350-900 aircraft offers a fresh three-class configuration, including 28 private suites with full-flat beds in Business Class, a dedicated Premium Economy cabin with 24 seats, and 264 spacious seats in Economy. This new cabin product is designed to provide passengers with a more comfortable and enjoyable flight experience.

In addition to the new seating configuration, passengers will also have access to the latest-generation inflight entertainment system, offering more than 3,000 hours of entertainment content. This will soon be complemented by onboard Wi-Fi, a feature that is becoming increasingly important for today's connected travelers.

The dining experience on the A350-900 is also set to be upgraded. Business and Premium Economy passengers will enjoy updated amenity kits exclusively designed by Ferragamo and TUMI, as well as Air India 's new soft product – Vista Verve – with new chinaware, tableware, glassware, and bedding. The exquisite collection of chinaware blends lightweight and durable materials with subtle brand elements like the intricate Mandala patterns and India-inspired designs for a luxurious and culturally rich dining experience.

Completing the experience, flight and cabin crew will don, for the first time, their new Manish Malhotra-designed uniforms. This is a significant change that reflects the airline's commitment to providing a world-class travel experience for its passengers.

Air India started inducting the A350s earlier this year, which have since operated flights within India and on short-haul international routes. The introduction of the A350-900 on the Delhi-London Heathrow route is a significant step in the airline's ongoing transformation program.

The introduction of the Boeing 747, with its larger capacity and longer range, marked a significant milestone in Air India's history, enabling the airline to expand its international network and enhance the travel experience for its passengers. The introduction of the A350-900 on the Delhi-London Heathrow route is a similar milestone, marking the beginning of a new era in Air India's history.