An Apache attack helicopter AH-64E of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that was on its way from the Pathankot army base made an emergency landing in Hoshiarpur, Punjab on Friday, April 17 due to a technical fault.

Issuing a statement on the matter, the Indian Air Force said, "The chopper made a precautionary landing after warning alert in its control panels."

However, there was no loss of life or property. Both the pilots are fine. The chopper had landed in the Budhwar village fields in Punjab. There was no damage to the village.

The US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters were inducted into the Air Force last year in 2019. The AH-64E Apache is one of the most advanced multi-role combat helicopters in the world.

Earlier on April 16th, an air force's Cheetah helicopter carrying COVID-19 test samples made an emergency landing on a highway near Hindon in Ghaziabad. The chopper developed a technical snag mid-way. The IAF chopper was on its way to Chandigarh from Hindon, tasked with bringing coronavirus test samples from Leh.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)