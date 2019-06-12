The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) declared the AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 on Wednesday, June 12. The entrance examination was conducted in two shifts on May 25 and 26. The results were released in rank-wise and roll-number wise order.

Candidates can check their results on aiimsexams.org. The common merit list, as well as the category-wise AIIMS MBBS merit lists, will be available on the website's homepage.

While over 2 lakh students took the examination, only 1,207 seats are available at the 15 AIIMS campuses across the country at Rishikesh, Patna, Nagpur, Mangalagiri, Kalyani, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, New Delhi, Bathinda, Rae Bareli, Bhopal, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Raipur and Telangana.

To check your results, follow the given steps:

Go to aiimsexams.org Select the AIIMS Result 2019 tab Enter the required details Your AIIMS MBBS results will be visible You can download the results and take a print out

How were the marks calculated?

AIIMS calculated the percentile score until the 7th decimal in order to reduce the number of ties. In case there are ties, individual marks in physics, chemistry and biology will be taken into consideration. If the tie still persists after this, the age is the candidate will be looked into with the older candidate given preference.

To be eligible to take the AIIMS entrance exam, the aspirant should have a minimum 50 percent cut-off in the 12th board exam in the unreserved category and those applying from the OBC category, 45 percent and the rest have 40 percent.

Overall rank results - Result Notification No.79/2019: List of candidates eligible for Seat Allocation/ Online Counselling through Mock Round / 1st Round for AIIMS-MBBS-2019

Roll number wise results - Result Notification No.79/2019: List of candidates eligible for Seat Allocation/ Online Counselling through Mock Round / 1st Round for AIIMS-MBBS-2019

In addition to the rank-wise list, AIIMS has also released the list of candidates eligible for online counselling and seat allocation.