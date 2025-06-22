It's been over a week since Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London tragically crashed into the BJ Medical College doctors' hostel shortly after takeoff on June 12, 2025. The accident claimed 241 lives, leaving only one survivor.

The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian. Moments after takeoff, the pilot issued a "Mayday" distress call before the plane disappeared from radar and crashed.

Many victims' mortal remains have since been identified and handed over to their families for final rites.

After nine days of uncertainty, the mortal remains of Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Kalawadia were recovered. Kalawadia, popularly known as Mahesh Jirawala, was confirmed to have died in the crash. He had been reported missing from Shahibaug on the day of the tragedy and was initially feared to be among the victims.

According to several Gujarati media outlets, a burnt Activa scooter registered in Jirawala's name was found at the crash site, fueling suspicions of his presence there. His mobile phone was last traced to the same location before it was switched off, further indicating he was at the scene.

Although DNA test results later confirmed his identity, Jirawala's family initially struggled to accept the news. However, after the police presented strong evidence—including the Activa's chassis number and the DNA report—the family was consoled and agreed to claim the body.

As per official data, 231 DNA matches have been made so far, and 210 bodies have been handed over to families. The deceased include 155 Indian nationals, 36 British citizens, seven Portuguese citizens, one Canadian, and nine local residents.

Who was Mahesh Jirawala?

Mahesh Jirawala was a resident of Naroda and the CEO of Mahesh Jirawala Productions. He was known for directing advertorials and music videos, primarily in Gujarati. He often shared his work on Instagram and had directed the 2019 film Cocktail Premi Pag of Revenge, featuring Asha Panchal and Vruti Thakkar in lead roles.

He is survived by his wife Hetal and two children—a daughter and a son.

About the Lone Survivor

The catastrophic crash claimed the lives of 241 people on board and 29 individuals on the ground, making it one of the deadliest air disasters in recent memory.

The lone survivor is Vishwas, a 40-year-old British businessman from Leicester.