A London-bound Air India flight carrying over 200 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, triggering a massive emergency response. The incident occurred near the Meghaninagar area of the city.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed deep shock over the crash. "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on the highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action," the minister posted on X.

He added that rescue teams had been rushed to the spot. "All efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are immediately provided. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," Kinjarapu said.

Rammohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada attending the first anniversary events of the NDA Government, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the flight crash.

Treating the incident with utmost urgency, the Minister cut short his engagements and is now en route to personally oversee the situation on the ground. He is in constant contact with senior officials from DGCA, AAI, NDRF, and the Gujarat State administration to ensure swift, coordinated response and support.

Further updates will be shared by the Ministry as the situation develops.

Dramatic visuals from the crash site showed thick plumes of grey smoke billowing into the sky, visible from several kilometres away, including parts of Vastrapur. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and confusion in the area as emergency sirens blared and local residents gathered at a distance.

Firefighters, local police, and emergency medical teams were among the first responders at the site. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed to assist in rescue and relief operations.

Officials have not yet released details on the number of casualties or the cause of the crash. Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area to allow emergency teams to carry out their work without hindrance.

Further updates are awaited as the situation continues to unfold.

(With inputs from IANS)