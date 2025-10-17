A new alliance that is in the making threatens to rattle the Pakistan establishment, which is already facing humiliation on multiple fronts.

Bringing together several religious groups in Pakistan, including the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the alliance, known as the Ahl-e-Sunnah Pakistan, is threatening the establishment of severe consequences if their demands relating to the Muridke massacre are not met.

The TLP has been in the news after its cadres were massacred in Muridke by the security forces during a protest.

The demands being made by the alliance are for the release of all members of the TLP, which should be followed by negotiations with the government.

However, the main reason behind the formation of this alliance is to protest the killings of TLP members during a peaceful protest in Muridke last week.

Pakistan is already fighting a battle on many fronts, the most recent one being with the Afghan Taliban.

While on one hand, Islamabad counters external threats, the bigger problem for the country is the numerous problems it is facing internally.

Indian Intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on the developments.

Officials say that the protests that have been announced by the TLP-led alliance will be of major concern for the security establishment in Pakistan. The alliance has the numbers and backing of several political outfits.

Further, they also enjoy the support of various religious leaders in the country, which makes the alliance even deadlier.

The establishment in Pakistan is not taking this alliance lightly. Over the last couple of weeks, support for the TLP across Pakistan has soared. Thousands are expected to take part in the sit-ins and protests that will take place across the country post a meeting to be held on October 22.

The rallies are being planned against the Punjab and federal governments.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to support the TLP and also take part in the demonstrations.

Imran Khan is at loggerheads with the establishment, and his party, joining the Ahl-e-Sunnah, has added to the woes of the establishment.

Another development that has rattled the establishment is the support to the TLP extended by newly-appointed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi of the PTI. He has directed his party workers to support the TLP and show solidarity with the movement.

Pakistan is already battling insurgency in KP and now with the Chief Minister extending his support to the TLP, the cause for concern is even more. The weekend in Pakistan is expected to be a tense one.

All eyes are on the talks set to take place in Doha to dish out a peace deal between Islamabad and the Taliban. While analysts say that the situation with the Taliban is a fragile one, Pakistan has more to battle on the internal front.

The battle with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a major headache.

Pakistan is also expecting trouble in Balochistan from the Balochistan Nationalist Army (BLA).

Further, the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is tense due to protests by the locals.

Adding to these problems is the protest that the TLP-led alliance will take out, which has the backing of a large number of the political and religious class in Pakistan.

Following the announcement by the TLP, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 and also ordered bans on all forms of gatherings, rallies and processions.

While security measures are in place, Indian officials feel that this is a protest which would turn violent.

Last time, the Pakistan establishment managed to beat down the protesters in Muridke by indulging in a massacre. This time, too, the security forces are likely to use force. However, if this is done, the movement will only gain momentum nationwide, and this would leave the Pakistan establishment with another major problem to deal with internally.