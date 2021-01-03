Happy days are here again, after a hiatus of 7-8 months, theatres have finally resumed screening films and the first film to hit the screens in January will be 'Master'. Thalapathy Vijay took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the release date of his new film 'Master' which will hit the screens on January 13 in Tamil.

As soon as the film 'Master' announced its release date, Twitter launched an emoji of actor Vijay's Master avatar.

Twitter launches Master emoji, and fans go frenzy

Thalapathy Vijay on January 1 took to Twitter to share the emoji with the fans. He tweeted with the hashtag #MasterFilm and tagged Twitter India on his post.

The official handle of Twitter India retweeted Vijay's post and wished New Year to actor Vijay and Master's fans. They wrote, " Happy New Year to @actorvijay and Master fans only. Tweet #MasterFilm, #MasterPongal, #VijayTheMaster to unlock a special emoji! (sic).

Fans can tweet with #Master, and that will enable the emoji. Vijay's new avatar will automatically appear right next to the hashtag MasterFilm.

In the emoji, Vijay is standing in the middle of the crowd and puts the finger on his lips. The emoji is a replica of Vijay's new look and features him in black goggles, adding to his Master swag. With this, Vijay's Tamil film Master has become the first film of 2021 to get a Twitter emoji ahead of its release in theatres on January 13.

Fans can't contain their excitement

Ensemble cast

Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The film, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

When and where will Master release

Master will become the first major pan-Indian release of the year when it hits the Pongal festival screens. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will release in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Did you know, Master is not the first film of Vijay that has got a Twitter emoji?

This is Vijay's third film to get a Twitter emoji after Vigil and Mersal.

Master to be released on OTT later

Refuting the rumours, the makers recently clarified that the film wouldn't skip its theatrical release and make it to any OTT platform. A couple of months ago, reports emerged that Amazon Prime offered Master a Rs 125 crore deal for an exclusive release. However, this report was eventually put to rest by the film's executive producer Lalit.

Recently, talking to media in Coimbatore, Lokesh said that Master would release in theatres and no change in it.

Watch the trailer here:

Simbu to have consecutive clashes with Vijay at the box office

Simbu's 'Eeswaran' is gearing up to release on January 14 on the occasion of Pongal. 'Eeswaran' will be clashing with Vijay's 'Master' at the box office, which is releasing a day before. The latest reports suggest that Simbu will have a back to back clash with Vijaya at the box office.

At the audio launch of Simbu's 'Eeswaran' in Chennai on Saturday, Simbu confirmed his reunion with Suseenthiran and the film would be released for Diwali in 2021. Meanwhile, Vijay announced his collaboration with director Nelson Dhilipikumar in his 65th film, and his film is also set to release for Diwali 2021. So, it will be a back to back clash for Simbu and Vijay at the box office.

Earlier, Simbu's film had faced a clash with Vijay's film at the box office during the 2012 Diwali, where both the films, 'Poda Podi' and 'Thuppakki' turned out to be super hits. Simbu is set to have several releases this year.

Certainly, 2021 brings in a load of entertainment for fans!