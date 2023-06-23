https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/785394/mission-2024-kicks-off-nitish-kharge-rahul-gandhi-meet-explore-opposition-unity.jpg IBTimes IN

https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/785394/mission-2024-kicks-off-nitish-kharge-rahul-gandhi-meet-explore-opposition-unity.jpg

IBTimes IN

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, before leaving for the meeting of the opposition parties in Patna, emphasized the need for a unified front to oust the BJP government from power at the Centre.

Kharge expressed his desire for all parties to join forces and fight together against the ruling party. He also stated that the Congress would make a decision on the Delhi ordinance matter prior to the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Speaking to the media before heading to the inaugural meeting of like-minded parties in Patna, Kharge declared, "Our collective goal is to combat the BJP and expel their government by presenting a united front. We aim to foster unity among opposition parties, and this meeting in Patna is a step towards achieving that objective, driven by Rahul Gandhi's efforts to unite the opposition."

Apart from Kharge, former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi will also be present at the event.

Responding to a query regarding Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) potentially withdrawing from the opposition meeting unless they receive Congress support for an ordinance, Kharge, also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, expressed his lack of awareness on the matter. He clarified that the discussion and opposition to ordinances occur within the Parliament and not outside of it.

"The parliamentary session is when various parties come together to decide their agenda, including what issues to address and what to leave aside. AAP leaders themselves attend the all-party meeting in Parliament. I'm unsure why they are publicizing this issue. Approximately 18 to 20 parties collectively determine which matters to oppose and support within Parliament. We will make a decision on supporting AAP against the Centre's ordinance before the parliamentary session," Kharge added.

The initial gathering of opposition parties in Patna is a crucial step in bringing like-minded parties together in preparation for the significant 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Prominent opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK, JMM, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP, among others, are expected to attend the meeting.