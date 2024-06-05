Ahead of the NDA meeting scheduled in Delhi on Wednesday, JD (U) leader and Bihar Cabinet minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Wednesday that the party's ties with the BJP were unbreakable.

While speaking to media persons in Patna, Chaudary, who handles the Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs ministries in Bihar, said, "We are in the NDA and will remain in NDA. Nitish Kumar will be NDA leader in Bihar and the 2025 Assembly election in the state will be fought under his leadership."

The next Assembly election in Bihar is speculated to be held on or before October–November 2025.

"The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls have paved the way for the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar. We expect that we will do better in 2025," he added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) chief, Nitish Kumar is once again at the centre of politics in the country, as his party won 12 seats in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar will be in Delhi to attend the NDA meeting on Wednesday.

Following the Lok Sabha election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, informing him of the meeting that will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the NDA secured 30 seats: -- JD(U) and BJP - 12 seats each, LJPRV five seats, and HAM one seat.

(With inputs from IANS)