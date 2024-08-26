A day after announcing to start Leh to Delhi foot march to mount pressure on the Union Government to resume the stalled dialogue, the agitating Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Sunday reached out to the Ladakh unit of BJP to seek support from the Saffron Party.

This is a significant development in Ladakh because the agitating Ladakhi groups, for the last two years, have ignored local BJP leadership.

According to Jigmat Paljor Coordinator, Leh Apex Body, a meeting of the LAP was held today with the representatives from leaders of the BJP Ladakh unit, including Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC Leh Tashi Gyalson, BJP Ladakh president Phuntsog Stanzin, BJP Ladakh General Secretary PT Kunzang and former CEC LAHDC Leh/Vice President BJP Ladakh Gyal P Wangyal to discuss and address several issues related to the newly created Union Territory of Ladakh.

This meeting highlighted the urgency of resuming dialogue between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Apex Body, and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

During the discussions, both parties engaged in a comprehensive review of pressing matters, particularly focusing on the Public Service Commission (PSC) and Gazetted recruitment challenges, as well as other recruitment process aiming to minimize unemployment. The meeting underscored the need for immediate and effective resolution strategies to address these issues.

In response, BJP Ladakh agreed to pursue with the Union Government for resumption of dialogue and to facilitate for constructive discussions between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Apex Body-KDA regarding the demands of Ladakh.

The meeting was characterized by a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect, reflecting a shared dedication towards the welfare of Ladakh and safeguarding its future.

Earlier LAB announced Leh to Delhi foot march to pressurize Union Government

On Saturday the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced a month-long foot march from Leh to Delhi, starting September 1, to pressure the Centre to resume dialogue on Ladakh's four-point agenda.

The march, supported by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, aims to highlight demands for statehood, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, a separate Public Service Commission, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

100 volunteers to join foot march

The march will begin on September 1, with at least 100 volunteers, including Sonam Wangchuk, and will reach Delhi on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. The LAB has appealed to all sections of society to join the march. If the number of volunteers is less than 100, the dates may be changed, but the march will proceed.

Wangchuk expressed hope that the central government would resume dialogue after settling down for its third term but stated that no progress has been made. He emphasized the non-violent nature of the protest, citing Mahatma Gandhi's doctrine, and urged the government to honour its promises and resume dialogue on the four-point agenda. If dialogue is not initiated, Wangchuk may undertake another hunger strike.

Earlier this year, Wangchuk ended a 21-day hunger strike and planned a "Border March" to highlight issues like Chinese intrusions, but it was cancelled after the administration restricted their movement.