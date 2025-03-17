'Aging in Reverse': Malaika Arora goes bold in black latex bodysuit, amps up glam quotient in knee-high maroon heeled boots

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora never fails to stun audiences with her impeccable sartorial choices. Whether it's Indian or Western wear, she carries every outfit with panache. Lately, she has been elevating her style with high-heeled boots, adding a touch of glam to her looks.

Throughout last week, Malaika was spotted at various events, looking breathtakingly beautiful in all her ensembles. However, a common fashion element in all her outfits was her choice of high boots.

Malaika's bold look on sets of Hip Hop India

On Saturday, Malaika arrived on the sets of the dance reality show Hip Hop India. The actress and dancer greeted the paparazzi, posed for photos, and then headed for the shoot.

For the occasion, Malaika opted for a bold, all-black latex outfit. The sleek leather catsuit featured a plunging neckline, a front zip closure extending to the waist, and full-length sleeves with finger and thumb slots. The body-hugging silhouette exuded a sultry appeal. She paired the look with knee-high maroon heeled boots, left her long hair open, and accessorized with oversized silver hoops.

While many netizens were in awe of Malaika's stunning look, a section of fans age-shamed her, commenting that such outfits don't suit her at this stage in life.

Malaika's Oversized Shirt and Bralette Look Impresses Fans

Malaika turned heads once again as she stepped out in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. She looked effortlessly chic in an oversized white satin shirt, styled in an open-front fashion, layered over a black bralette and thigh-high waist gym tights.

Malaika Avoids paparazzi at screening

While attending the screening of Abhishek Bachchan's film, Malaika appeared visibly annoyed by the paparazzi. A viral video shows her and her team entering an elevator, but as soon as photographers rushed to click her pictures, her team stopped them from entering. Malaika also shielded her face with her hand. However, just minutes later, she changed her stance and happily posed for the cameras.

Malaika's Beige sweatshirt and boots look

The following day, Malaika was spotted at another event, donning a beige short shirt paired with boots. This time, she seemed in a cheerful mood, posing effortlessly for the shutterbugs.

During her outing, the actor wore an oversized beige sweatshirt in Mumbai's sweltering heat.

Work Front and personal life

Malaika Arora is an actor, dancer, reality TV judge, and entrepreneur. The former VJ was married to Arbaaz Khan for nearly two decades before their divorce in 2017. The couple are co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan. She was also in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for over three years and in 2024, they broke up.