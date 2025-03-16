This week kicked off on a high note for movie buffs, with several films dropping on OTT, a couple of re-releases in theaters, and John Abraham's The Diplomat making its big-screen debut.

Despite the wave of new releases across streaming platforms and cinemas, Vicky Kaushal's Chaava continues to dominate the box office. If you haven't watched it yet, the film is still running in theaters. Vicky's portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji is earning widespread praise.

Let's take a look at the latest films you can watch both on OTT and in cinemas this week!

Kangana's Emergency Now Streaming on Netflix

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is now available on Netflix. Originally scheduled for release on March 17, the film unexpectedly dropped on March 14, sparking excitement among viewers eager to watch the historical drama.

Be Happy – Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi's Film on Amazon Prime

Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy explores the emotional dynamics of a father-daughter relationship. The film follows Abhishek as a struggling single father whose daughter dreams of becoming a dancer and wishes to participate in India's biggest dance-based reality show.

As she takes part in the competition and impresses audiences with her skills, tragedy strikes when she is diagnosed with bone cancer. This emotional rollercoaster makes Be Happy a heartfelt and moving film.

Premiering on March 14 on Amazon Prime Video, the film has received mixed reviews, with critics praising Abhishek's performance but offering varying opinions on the execution of the father-daughter bond. Directed by Remo D'Souza, Be Happy also features Nora Fatehi in a key role.

The Diplomat – John Abraham's Political Thriller Hits Theatres

John Abraham's latest Bollywood film, The Diplomat, was released in theaters on March 14, coinciding with the Holi festivities. Directed by Shivam Nair and inspired by real events, the film follows diplomat JP Singh (played by John Abraham) as he embarks on a daring mission to rescue an Indian woman, Uzma (played by Sadia Khateeb), from Pakistan.

The ensemble cast includes Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Amitoj Mann, Jagjeet Sandhu, Bhawani Muzamil, and Vidhatri Bandi. Set against a backdrop of real-life political events, The Diplomat explores themes of diplomacy, international relations, and personal conflicts.

The Diplomat Box Office Performance

The Diplomat saw a slight boost at the box office on its first Saturday. On Day 2, the film collected ₹4.5 crore, bringing its total earnings to ₹8.5 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk. The thriller recorded an overall 18.93% Hindi occupancy on March 15.

This time John Abraham proves Indian pride can be saved without the usual muscle flexing or over the top action.



Enjoyed The Diplomat. Kaafi 2010s era of films vibe thi. Impactful and non-jingoistic. pic.twitter.com/pjtfVHlnX1 — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) March 14, 2025

Reflecting on his role, John Abraham said in a press statement: "Diplomacy is a battlefield where words carry more weight than weapons. Playing JP Singh allowed me to explore a world where power is defined by intellect, resilience, and quiet heroism. Uzma's story is a testament to India's strength and courage, and I'm proud to bring this inspiring journey to life on screen."

Azaad Now Streaming on Netflix

Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani recently made their Bollywood debut with the action-adventure film Azaad. Although the film struggled at the box office after its theatrical release in January, it is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Netflix announced the film's release on its official Instagram handle, sharing a poster along with the caption, "Bahaduri, wafadaari, aur jung aazadi ki" ("Bravery, loyalty, and the war for freedom"). Watch Azaad on Netflix, streaming from March 14.

Thandel – Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Film Streaming Now

Thandel is a 2025 Telugu-language romantic action thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film is inspired by a real-life 2018 incident in which a fisherman from Srikakulam was captured by Pakistani forces in international waters.

Blending intense action with emotional depth, Thandel delivers a gripping narrative of patriotism, love, and survival. Originally slated for a Sankranthi 2025 release, the film was postponed before finally hitting theaters on February 7, 2025.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Thandel resonated with audiences, earning over Rs 100 crores worldwide. It currently stands as the fourth-highest-grossing Telugu film of the year and the eighth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Other films now streaming on Netflix include Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan, as well as Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's Thandel.