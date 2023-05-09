Amid tight competition from OTT giants like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video, several other online streaming platforms like SonyLiv and Zee5 have also succeeded in garnering a huge user base in India.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with a list of some upcoming content that will stream on SonyLIV and Zee5 in May.

Agent

Telugu action thriller Agent had its theatrical release on April 28, 2023. Despite releasing with huge pre-release hype, the film bombed at the box-office.

Starring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in the lead roles, the film narrates the story of a spy who takes up a mission to unveil the truth about a terrorist organization.

The film is directed by Surender Reddy. Agent will be available for streaming on SonyLiv from May 19.

Prema Vimanam

Prema Vimanam is a Telugu romantic entertainer, which will start streaming on Zee5 on May 19.

This feel-good entertainer is directed by Santosh Kata. The film narrates the story of two kids who wish to board a flight. As they pursue their wish, they meet with a young couple who must urgently catch the flight to start a new life.

The film features Sangeeth Shoban, and Sanvi in the lead roles.

Triangle of Sadness

Triangle of Sadness is an English-language satirical black comedy.

The film depicts the life of a celebrity couple on a luxury cruise with their wealthy guests. It features Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean in the lead roles.

The film has won four European Film Awards and the film got premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May 2022.

The film will be streaming on SonyLiv on May 12, 2023.

Taj: Reign of Revenge

The second season of the Indian television series Taj: Divided by Blood titled 'Taj: Reign of Revenge' will be premiering on Zee 5 on May 12.

The series stars Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati and Taaha Shah in primary roles.

This season narrates Salim's journey to seek revenge and to make an attempt to become the next emperor.