Over sixteen hours have passed but investigating agencies are still clueless about the mysterious blast that claimed three lives in the Drass area of Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Three labourers including two non-locals were killed and nine others were injured in a blast at a scrap dealer's shop at Kabbadi Nallah in the Drass area of Kargil district on Friday.

The two nonlocals killed in the mysterious blast were residents of the Jammu district.

The deceased have been identified as Shabir Ahmed son of Mohammad Ghulam of Khayadal Drass, Vinod Kumar son of Sadhu Ram, and Sangeet Kumar son of Mohan Lal, both residents of Narwal of Jammu district.

While two persons died on the spot, a third succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Condition of one more injured is stated to be critical.

The blast was powerful and is reported to have been caused during fiddling with an unexploded device taken as scrap by the workers.

FIR registered for further investigation.

Initial investigation suggested the scrap dealer has picked up the unexploded bomb which exploded when the victims were fiddling with the same.

District Administration and Kargil police expressed heartfelt condolence and sympathy with the families of the deceased who lost their lives today in a blast at a scrap shop in Drass.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil, SSP Kargil visited District Hospital Kargil Kurbathang to enquire about the condition of injured ones.

DC Shrikant Balasaheb Suse directed the CMO Kargil to provide the best possible healthcare facilities to the injured ones.

Further interim relief under Redcross funds is being provided to families of the deceased.

On receiving information about the incident, ADC Kargil and Deputy SP HQ visited Drass to supervise the shifting of the injured to District Hospital Kargil

Meanwhile, reports said that a team of forensic experts rushed to the spot and start the investigation. Splinters of the blast have been collected by the team for further investigation.