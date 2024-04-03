Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses. Being an avid social media user, she often drops stunning on her Instagram handle. She also drops candid pictures of the moments spent with family. In March she shared a beautifully adorable picture with her daughter, in the picture Alia was twinning with Raha.

The actor last week attended an event in London, named Hope Gala, which was a charity event.

Alia Bhatt shares no make up selfie; flaunts face freckles

On Tuesday evening, Alia took to her Instagram handle and stunned everyone with her no-makeup look picture.

Alia Bhatt was seen looking into the camera and flashed her dimple. She kept her tresses open and opted for small golden earrings as she sported a grey tank top. In the caption of her post, Alia wrote, "Little soul and sun..."

Her fans loved Alia's no-make-up look picture.

A section of netizens also noticed that she is flaunting her freckles and is not shying away or holding her age.

"Lovely pic," fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented." Natural is original beauty."

A fan wrote, "Aging gracefully."

Another mentioned, "She is embracing her age gracefully.."

Alia Bhatt opted for two looks at the Hope gala event in London.

One was a white saree and the second one was a wine gown.

What caught netizens' attention was Alia's beautiful neckpiece which was a huge blue sapphire and diamond necklace with her elegant gown.

As per reports, Alia's impressive necklace and matching sapphire ring were by Bulgari. The necklace and rings by the Italian jewellery label are priced at approximately Rs 20 crore.

The event was attended by musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha, among others.

On hosting her first charity gala, Alia Bhatt said, "Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I've long admired Padmini Sekhsaria's unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India's slums, offering them hope and opportunity. I'm happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives.

Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I've always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental's exceptional hospitality. Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I'm confident we'll make significant strides in empowering future generations."

Work Front

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.