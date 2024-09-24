All eyes are on the sequel of War. Since War was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see a glimpse of War 2. Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are currently shooting for War 2 in Italy. Several pictures and videos from the shoot have emerged online.

The videos and pictures are being loved by the fans. In one set of images, Hrithik and Kiara can be seen walking hand-in-hand. They are seen goofing around on the streets of Italy.

In the clips, Hrithik is wearing a blue shirt over a white t-shirt paired with denims. Kiara looks pretty in a pretty pink dress.

A video also shows Kiara dancing around Hrithik.

Take a look at the pictures, and videos below:

Netizens had mixed reactions to Kiara and Hrithik's leaked dance video

A user said, "Kiara Advani looks too thin. Why doesn't she eat something?"

Another mentioned, "The age difference is not justifiable."

Kiara Advani is 33 years old, while Hrithik Roshan is 50 years old. This isn't the first time male actors have romanced young female actors. From SRK, Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor, among others, have in the past romanced younger actresses.

And now Kiara and Hrithik will be making our flutter with their romance in War 2.

Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of himself on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Hrithik is seen in a white vest and striped pants. He is seen standing with his back to the camera and enjoying the scenic beauty of Italy. Sharing a picture, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Taking it all in."

Hrithik also mentioned War 2 in the caption. In the comments section, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad wrote, "My love" and dropped a pair of heart emojis.

Take a look: