The phenomenon of death has been perplexing human beings for ages. Even though medical experts consider death as the ultimate end of human life, spiritualists, quoting religious textbooks claim that a human soul will continue the journey in a different realm even after taking the last breath. To substantiate these afterlife claims, these spiritualists often put forward examples of near-death experience (NDE) testimonials shared by people across the world. One such testimonial has now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made several people believe that life after death could be real.

Physician recalls life after death moments

The testimonial is shared by a physician named Michelle RN on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website. In the testimonial, Michelle claimed that he experienced the smell of a campfire during the dying moments.

"There were colors in the sky that I had never seen before and I could smell the smoke of a campfire. Why would I smell a campfire? It seemed as if my senses were on fire. The next thing I knew I was walking towards a friend's house but did not know who the friend was. It was twilight during the fall, even though I knew it was summer in July. The air was crisp and I can still smell the campfire. In my hand was a warm cup of coffee. I sit the coffee as I walked up to the open fire pit behind the house. The backyard was also lined by a forest. There were two lounge chairs waiting for me and my friend to sit down. I could tell there was a presence there but did not turn my head as I continued to sit on my coffee," wrote Michelle on the NDERF website.

The doctor felt alertness during dying moments

Michelle claimed to have felt more alertness and consciousness during these moments. She also made it clear that the dying moments were both pleasant and distressing.

"I was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator when all of this occurred. However, all my senses were heightened. I was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator when all of this occurred. However, I could not smell anything because of Covid 19. Yet all my senses were heightened because I could smell the campfire and coffee. I saw colors of the sky that are colors that I've never seen before or since," added Michelle.

Even though Michelle's life after death testimonial has convinced spiritualists, medical experts claim that the survival trick adopted by the human brain during life-threatening moments is resulting in these visual hallucinations.