After watching the trailer of Dil Bechara, actress Sushmita Sen, who made her comeback with Aarya, said that she wished she knew Sushant Singh Rajput and had the opportunity to work with him.

Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with the web series Aarya. She was busy promoting the movie, when she learned about the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. She had taken to her Twitter account to express her shock over his sudden demise. She also tweeted on June 14, "Heart breaking, very sad day. God speed Sushant Singh Rajput. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. Dugga Dugga."

Sushant Singh Rajput had completed the shooting of Dil Bechara months before the lockdown. The makers of his last were awaiting the release when the cinema halls were shut down due to the COVID-19 breakdown. Now, they are gearing up to stream it on Disney+Hotstar July 24. The makers have now unveiled its much awaited trailer on July 6 and so far the movie is getting good response from everone.

Soon after it hit the internet, Sushmita Sen watched the trailer of Dil Bechara and was impressed by the look of it. The actress took to social media to share her review of this video. In a detailed note shared on Instagram. She said that Sushant Singh Rajput had tremendous emotional intelligence both on and off screen. She regretted that she knew him and she would've shared the mysteries of the 'Universe'.

Here is the complete text of Sushmita Sen's post shared after watching Dil Bechara trailer: