Malavika Mohanan's career is fast-changing after getting opportunities to work with Rajinikanth in Petta and Vijay in upcoming movie Master. Now, the actress is said to be in talks for one more biggie.

Malavika Mohanan with Karthi

Rumours are rife that Malavika Mohanan has been approached for Karthi's next movie with PS Mithran. The makers of the film reportedly had a few rounds of talks with her and she is most likely to accept the offer.

Malavika Mohanan made her debut in Malayalam film Pattam Pole. Since then he has been part of a couple of movies that include Rajinikanth's Petta in which she had a small role. However, she got the biggest offer when she was approached to play the female lead in Vijay's next movie Master.

The shooting of the Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is in progress and it is scheduled for release on 9 April.

PS Mithran made his directorial debut with hit movie Irumbu Thirai, which had Vishal and Arjun Sarja in the leads. He then worked with Sivakarthikeyan in Hero. His both the movies revolved around technological crimes.

The upcoming film is funded by Prince Pictures, which produced Karthi's last-year movie Dev, which miserably failed at the box office.

Karthi busy with Ponniyin Selvan

Meanwhile, Karthi is working on Mani Ratnam's mega-budget film Ponniyin Selvan, which has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jayam Ravi in the key roles. The actor is expected to move on to PS Mithran's film once he wraps up the filming of his latest flick.

In the upcoming movie, Karthi will be seen in dual roles. The cast-crew and other details are yet to be announced.