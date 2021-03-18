Puri Jagannadh seems to be planning his next movie even as he is busy with his much-hyped bilingual film Liger. The filmmaker is reportedly in talks with Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja.

Dhruva Sarja-Puri Talks

Rumours are rife that Puri Jagannadh has initiated talks with Dhruva Sarja. The plans are there to join hands for a project which will take off once the director completes his Liger and the actor wraps up his Dubari, which will be directed by Nanda Kishore.

At this stage, there is not much information about Puri and Dhruva Sarja's film and an official announcement is awaited.

Liger

Currently, Puri Jagannadh is working on his much-hyped Liger which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the leads. It is a pan-Indian film made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a boxer in the flick for which he has undergone a lot of preparation. The movie marks the debut of Ananya Pandey in South Indian films.

Bollywood's leading producer Karan Johar is funding the project which has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and others in the cast. The film is scheduled to be released in September 2021. "The Date is set. India - we are coming! September 9, 2021. #LIGER #SaalaCrossbreed #PuriJagannadh @ananyapandayy @karanjohar @charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects. [sic]" Vijay Deverakonda announced the release date, last month.

Puri Jagannadh's Project with Yash

Puri Jagannadh was in talks with Rocking Star Yash following the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2. They had several rounds of talks. However, the project failed to materialise as the actor did not like the script.

On the other hand, Dhruva Sarja's recent movie Pogaru failed to set the box office on fire. The movie was criticised for its poor content although Sarja's performance was unanimously praised by critics.

Now, he has teamed up with Pogaru director Nanda Kishore again for Dubari.