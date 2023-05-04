UAE-based company World Star Holdings, on the occasion of International Workers Day, gifted an international trip to its most performing workers.

World Star Holdings Chairman Nishad Hussain and Managing Director Haseena Nishad honored 10 of their thousands of workers who performed best in the last year with the status of 'Superhero' and gifted them with a 4-day international tour.

They celebrated Workers' Day in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, which is rich in natural beauty. The snow-clad Gudauri hills and the green Tsalka valleys captivated them.

"We have only seen places like this in movies and now we are in heaven," says Ugrasen, a native of Uttar Pradesh, India.

Balakrishnan, a native of Tamil Nadu, India said: " I have never seen this even in my dreams". Balakrishnan, who does not use a smartphone or WhatsApp, sends pictures and videos home from the mobile phones of friends he travels with."

On the last International Workers' Day as well, World Star gained global attention by honoring its workers and gifting them two days of luxury. On that day, the workers traveled in a Rolls-Royce car, visited the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and one of the world's largest luxury hotels, the Burj Al Arab, and stayed at a five-star hotel for two days.

Nishad Hussain, chairman of the firm said, "Our company sees workers as heroes. Hundreds of our workers are working on many important constructions in the UAE. Their excellent support is the biggest strength of our company."

"We have always placed great importance on the happiness of our workers. Their well-being and satisfaction is the secret behind our success and I take a personal interest in ensuring that it is executed properly," says Haseena Nishad, the company's Managing Director.

Haseena Nishad had also received the Sharjah Government's honor in recognition of her outstanding labor welfare work.

Hundreds of Worldstar workers are currently working in various parts of the country for Etihad Rail, one of the largest projects in the UAE.