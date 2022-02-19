After three years' disruption due to security issues following the abrogation of Article 370 and the pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra is likely to be resumed this year as COVID cases are declining in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, a news channel reported that with COVID cases declining, the UT administration will, in all likelihood, resume the Amarnath Yatra, giving devotees of Lord Shiva cause to celebrate.

"We are hopeful that this year the yatra will take place as the impact of Coronavirus is going down," the news channel reported by quoting Manoj Sinha.

According to Sinha, the Jammu and Kashmir administration will be reviewing the Covid situation and taking a decision on the registration of Yatris soon.

Div Com Kashmir reviews preparation for Yatra

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Thursday had chaired a meeting to review the preparation of concerned departments regarding the forthcoming annual Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner's of Srinagar, Anantnag, Bandipora, and Ganderbal besides senior officers of all related departments.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner said that during the current year, the influx of Yatris may be higher as the yatra could not happen smoothly in the last couple of years due to the pandemic.

He directed all the departments to prepare and project enhanced plan by fifty percent. In this regard, he also enjoined all the officers to increase the capacity of camping sites, parking places, and service facilities including health, drinking water, toilet, and other facilities.

Emphasizing the registration of all pony wallas, labours, the Pole directed concerned officers for hiring pony wallas from other districts to cater to the demand.

He also directed planning and coordinated synergy to cater to all the requirements of Yatris, so that no shortfall shall be projected during Yatra.

Stressing on early execution of works, he directed all the departments to start execution of work from the first week of April, as the snowfall was less during this winter, and complete all the works and preparation by May 15.

Moreover, the Divisional Commissioner directed for establishing oxygen booths, COVID testing facilities for Yatris.

Yatra remained suspended for three successive years

The Amarnath Yatra, an annual pilgrimage to Jammu and Kashmir's Amarnath cave, has been suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and security issues after the abrogation of Article 370.

Amarnath Yatra 2022, if approved, will tentatively take place from June 27 onwards. This year, the yatra would go on for 38 days and culminate on August 11.

Ahead of Central Government's August 5, 2019 decisions scrapping Article 370 and 35-A and bifurcation of erstwhile state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, Amarnath Yatra was suspended nearly a fortnight before its formal conclusion.

In 2020 and 2021, the pilgrimage wasn't held due to the COVID pandemic, and only symbolic 'Chhari Mubarak' was taken to the cave shrine by the Mahant Deependera Giri and Sadhus.