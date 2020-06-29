T Padma Rao, Telangana Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker, and his two children have tested positive for Covid-19. They have now been kept under home quarantine in Secunderabad.

The Deputy Speaker stays with his extended family at Takara basthi in the monda market of Secunderabad. As per the reports, he has been carrying out lots of relief works for the Covid-19 in his constituency.

A report claims that he was the first to test positive in his extended family. It has to be noted that Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has tested positive for the pandemic after being admitted to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills on Sunday (June 28).

With this development, four members of the State Legislative Assembly, all belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), have tested positive for the deadly virus.

The coronavirus cases in Telangana rose to 14,419 òf which 5172 have been discharged after recovering. However, as many as 983 people have tested positive for the virus on June 28.

The death due to coronavirus in Telangana stands at 253.