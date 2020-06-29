Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic. The state Home Minister was admitted to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills on Sunday (June 28) night.

The 68-year-old leader showed mild symptoms of Covid-19 following which he was admitted to a private hospital. Meanwhile, the health officials have described his condition as stable.

Five of Mahmood Ali's gunmen tested positive for Covid-19 a week before. However, the leader gave his sample for tests and then went ahead to participate in Haritha Haram the next day, instead of staying under home quarantine.

Haritha Haram, a plantation programme, was held on June 26 at Goshamahal Police Station. Mohd. Mahmood Ali attended the programme with top police officials, including DGP Mahender Reddy, Police commissioner Anjani Kumar and other cops.

"Harithaharam is the dream of CM KCR and it is our responsibility to make it a success," he said while speaking to the media.

Mahmood Ali is the first minister to be found infected by the Covid-19 outbreak. So far, three members of State Legislative Assembly, all belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), have tested positive for the deadly virus.

The coronavirus cases in Telangana rose to 14,419 with as many as 983 people testing positive for the virus on June 28.