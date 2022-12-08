After two years of grief and disturbance, Rhea Chakraborty seems to have found happiness. Rhea is said to have fallen in love and is apparently ready to give relationship another shot. If reports are anything to go by, Chakraborty has found a partner in Bunty Sajdeh.

For those who are unaware, Bunty is Seema Sajdeh's brother and one of the biggest owners of talent management firms.

How things unfolded

Rhea is said to be one of Bunty's clients. Reports suggest that while the two have known each other for a while, the two grew fond of one another only recently. "It's so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty," a source told HT.

Want to keep it private

The source further added that the two are together but want to keep it hidden. "They are currently together and wish to keep this news private." Rhea was also seen at Bunty's birthday party on October 7. Bunty was rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha and Sushmita Sen at one point of time.

Rhea Chakraborty was tagged as a "witch" and even accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide after his tragic death. Rhea, on her part, has always maintained that the two were madly in love and were even ready to get married.

"There is definitely a media trial. A very bad witch-hunt is also underway. It has become a most-wanted crime to love someone. I think arrest everybody who is in a relationship, who don't you do that," the Chehre actress had once said in an interview.