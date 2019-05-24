Suniel Shetty is taking up South films one after the other. After Sudeep's Kannada film Pailwaan and Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the Bollywood actor has signed Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil flick Darbar.

Suniel Shetty will play a negative role and the father of the antagonist, Prateik Babbar. He is said to be doing the role of a corporate monster who will clash with an IPS officer played by Rajinikanth.

The actor has already started preparing for the role and currently working on his looks. The Bollywood actor will join the second schedule of the shooting in Mumbai soon.

Going by the reports in Hindi media, there will be a revenge back story and will have a fierce battle between the hero and the villains in the climax.

Suniel Shetty will be next seen in Kiccha Sudeep's Pailwaan. His first look posters were released two days ago and met with good response. The actor is also part of Priyadarshan's mega-budget epic Malayalam film which stars Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier and a host of other actors.

Coming back to Darbar, it is an action thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the flick, which has Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil and a host of other actors.

The Lyca Productions-funded film has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Santosh Sivan's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing.