Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who was recently seen with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep in Pailwaan, is now gearing up to share screen space with Vishnu Manchu in his upcoming Telugu film.

Suniel Shetty, who was born in Karnataka's Mangalore, made his acting debut with Hindi movie Balwaan in 1992. Later, he went on to make his debut in Malayalam films with Kakkakuyil (2001), Tamil with 12B (2001), English with Don't Stop Dreaming (2007), Marathi with Raada Rox 2011 and Kannada with Pailwaan (2019). He has starred in over 100 movies in his career spanning 27 years.

The Bollywood actor has four big-ticket projects - Darbar, Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Mumbai Saga and Hera Pheri 3 - in is kitty. The latest addition to this list is Manchu Vishnu's forthcoming film titled Call Centre, which marks Suniel Shetty's acting debut in the Telugu film industry.

This untitled Tollywood film is directed by Jeffery Chin and it features Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Ruhani Singh in the lead roles. The makers have now roped Suniel Shetty to essay an important role in it. The Bollywood actor will be seen as a cop in the film and the will soon join the sets of the movie, which happens to be a crossover film, simultaneously made in Telugu and English.

Manchu Vishnu, who is also bankrolling Call Centre, feel that Suniel Shetty's intense portrayal will be one of the highlights of the movie. "Sunil Shetty always welcomes roles that are content-driven and are high on performance, and that's how his Bollywood career has been. Vishnu's project too offers him similar scope," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Suniel Shetty was recently seen as former wrestler Sarkar, who mentors an orphan named Krishna (Kichcha Sudeep) and makes him a successful wrestler. The movie has decent screen space for the actor and he has delivered brilliant performance, which has struck a chord with everyone. It needs to be seen whether he would be able to show the same magic with the Telugu audience.