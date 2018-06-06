After being rumoured to have dated Elli Avram and Urvashi Rautela, cricketer Hardik Pandya is now linked to Esha Gupta.

According to latest reports, Hardik and Elli broke up some time ago, and now the popular athlete is dating Esha. Apparently, he was never in a relationship with Urvashi.

According to DNA, Hardik was not willing to make any commitment to Elli, which caused their breakup. "Elli wanted a commitment, while Hardik was looking for something casual. This led to a lot of arguments between them and they called it quits," the publication quoted a source as saying.

Soon after his split with Elli, Hardik reportedly found solace in Esha's company, and the duo instantly got close after they exchanged numbers, the report stated.

The report further stated that Hardik and Esha often go out on secret dates, and have managed to keep their newfound 'friendship' away from the people's eyes.

"Right now, both of them are hush-hush about their budding romance. They want to see how things turn out. They make their lunch and dinner plans secretively and want to avoid the public glare. Currently, they are in the phase where they are getting to know each other," the source told the daily.

Earlier, Elli and Hardik were spotted together on various occasions, and most of the time, the actress would try to hide her face from the shutterbugs. However, she neither accepted nor denied her affair with the sportsman.

Later, he was linked up with Urvashi when he along with his brother Krunal Pandya was spotted with the Hate Story 4 actress at a party. It was reported that Hardik and the sizzling diva got along instantly, and both flirted with each other.