It was indeed an evening to remember as Aamir Khan and actor Rani Mukerji reunited at a house party, which was hosted by Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare.

Rani met Ira and Nupur months after Aamir's daughter tied the knot

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Ira Khan dropped photos from their intimate get-together.

In the picture, Rani and Aamir posed for a selfie with Ira and Nupur.

The selfie pic was taken by Nupur, that shows Aamir Khan and Rani. Ira also took a selfie with Rani and shared it on her IG stories.

Rani and Ira were twinning in shades of black and white dresses while Nupur was seen in a peach shirt. Aamir chose a cream shirt and indigo trousers.

Ira captioned the selfie picture as, "After soooo long (red heart emojis)." She also tagged Nupur.

The smile and pouted picture of Ira and Rani is indeed adorable.

Ira and Nupur registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3, 2024. After this, the couple Nupur and Ira got married at a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Several Bollywood celebs, including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan Rekha, Saira Banu, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan among others attended their wedding reception.

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji have shared screen space together Ghulam, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, and Talaash.

Work Front

Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Work Front: Aamir Khan

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Aamir is coming up with Lahore 1947 as a producer. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it stars Sunny Deol Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.

Aamir is busy working on 'Sitare Zameen Par'. The film would mark Aamir's first Christmas release in eight years.