Mohanlal's Lucifer, which has minted over Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office, has done well in Tamil Nadu. Now, the Kollywood version is ready to impress the non-Tamil audience in the state.

Yes, the movie is being dubbed in Tamil and it will see the light of the day on 3 May. Leading producer Kalaippuli S Thanu is distributing Lucifer in Tamil Nadu and he is planning a big release for the flick. As per the buzz, it is expected to release in at least over 150 screens in the state.

The Malayalam version too has grossed over Rs 2.1 crore in Tamil Nadu. It is now the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the state. The major part of its collection has come from Chennai and Chengalpet. With the dubbed version, the distributor is aiming to reach out to the larger audience.

Lucifer is an action-packed commercial entertainer, which is written by Murali Gopi. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has directed the flick, produced by Antony Perumbavoor. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier play pivotal roles with Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saikumar and host of other actors in the supporting roles.

The film crossed Rs 50 crore in four days, Rs 100 crore in eight days and the Rs 150 crore in 21 days, thereby, becoming the fastest Malayalam film to reach all three milestones at the worldwide box office.

With such a massive success, it has to be seen how the hardcore Tamil audience welcomes the Mohanlal-starrer in the state.