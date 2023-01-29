After seizing the house of radical separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is going to attach the office of the building of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Srinagar's Rajbagh area.

According to a report in a Kashmir-based news agency, the NIA claimed that there is enough evidence against Hurriyat leader Naeem Khan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Naeem Khan owns some portion of the office of the Hurriyat Conference.

"The NIA submitted in the court that the property was being used for planning and execution of terrorist and secessionist activities and other offenses", reports said.

The NIA invoked the provisions of Section 33 (1) of UAPA to seek attachment of the property. The order, issued by Shailender Malik, Additional Session Judge New Delhi, read that Khan, who was arrested on 24 July 2017, is alleged to have raised, received, and collected funds "domestically as well as abroad through various channels including Hawala for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir".

Earlier house of Geelani was seized by J&K Government.

Earlier on December 23 Jammu and Kashmir Government attached the property of Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar.

Three properties belonging to the banned Jamaat-e Islami (JeI) were sealed by the District Magistrate (DM) of Srinagar. These properties include two storied residential structures built on 17 Marlas of proprietary land at Barzulla, Srinagar, and registered in the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The property in Srinagar's Barzalla neighborhood, according to the State Investigation Agency (SIA), belonged to the banned JeI and had been purchased in his name.

After the application for attachment was made by the SIA, which has been looking into the connections to the terror funding racket and the various properties that were created with those funds, the property was taken by District Magistrate Srinagar.

The DM cited communication No. in the December 19 order. According to State Investigation Agency (SIA) document SIA/SN/FIR-17/2019/7738-42 dated December 16, 2022, the investigation of case FIR No. 17/2019, under sections 10, 11, and 13 of the UA(P) Act of P/S Batamaloo, which is currently the subject of an investigation by P/S SIA, three (3) properties have surfaced.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has already ordered the termination of services of Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre for his involvement in anti-national activities. Geelani's grandson was terminated along with a teacher from Doda for being involved in anti-national activities.

188 properties of JeI to be seized in a phased manner

As reported earlier, SIA has identified as many as 188 properties of the banned radical organization across the UT.

All these properties of the banned outfit will be seized through a course of action in a phased manner. With three more properties seized today, a total of 34 properties of JeI have been seized by the authorities.

The SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across J&K, which will be notified during the further course of action to be undertaken.

Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical outfit, was banned on February 28, 2019, by Home Ministry for allegedly being involved in subversive activities in the region. The Union Ministry had claimed the organization has close links with secessionists and terrorist groups and contests the merger of J&K into the Union of India.

Post ban on the JeI, authorities had carried massive crackdown on its first and second-line leadership and detained its hundreds of members and associates across J&K.