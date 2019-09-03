For the first time in the series, the West Indies batsmen showed signs of resilience and fight, but then the Indian bowlers kept at it and eventually romped home to victory, with a convincing margin of 257 runs. This was a historic win in many ways for the team as captain Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian captain in Test history with 28 wins under his belt.

However, for the skipper, this is just a number and captaincy is just a letter posted in front of the name and that the contribution of different players is the biggest reason behind this achievement.

"Captaincy is just a c in front of your name honestly. It's the collective effort that matters," Kohli told in the post-match presentation. "It's a by-product of this quality team that we have here, to be honest. If we didn't have the bowlers that we have, I don't think the results would have been possible.

'Credit has to go to the whole team'

He spoke about the effort of his bowlers and how they kept running in and bowling their hearts out even in the sapping heat. adding that this is what kept the belief of the entire team up.

"Yes you can score as many runs as you want, but if you look at these guys running in and putting their heart in... I mean Shami's spell today, Bumrah after having a small niggle, Ishant bowling his heart out, Jadeja bowling a long spell... I don't think without these bowlers it would have been possible. So I think all the credit has to go to the whole team," he further added.

Bowler Jasprit Bumrah was stellar in the entire series and the skipper called him the best bowler around. Also, he praised Hanuma Vihari and said that the dressing room is calm when the young man strides out to bat.

"He is someone who is sure of his game and it shows. The dressing room feels calm when he's batting. That's a quality he possesses naturally. He (Hanuma) is willing to improve. He accepts and corrects his mistakes and plays with a lot of heart. Always up to do anything for the team," Kohli said about Vihari.

Speaking about the character of the team, the captain said that he was impressed with the way the side played and with the way they pulled through tricky situations.

"It was pretty comprehensive again. Played really good cricket over four days. Getting result in manner that you want is crucial. We were in some tricky situations. Took a lot of character from the boys collectively," the captain said.