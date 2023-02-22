After three abortive attempts to elect mayor for the national capital, the voting process for the MCD mayoral poll on Wednesday began in the House amid heavy security deployed inside the MCD premises and the Civic Centre area in Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Friday had said that nominated members cannot vote in the election for the Mayoral poll, the reason for the tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the MCD election result.

The top court had on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The previous three meetings held on January 6 and 24 and February 6 were adjourned following a ruckus as the BJP wanted nominated members too to get equal voting right, which was opposed by AAP councillors.

The last meeting of MCD councillors held on February 6 was adjourned until the next date amid sloganeering and ruckus over the issues of aldermen voting rights. MCD Presiding Officer had said that the polls to elect mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously.

After the voting process for MPs and MLAs concluded, the names of the councillors were being read out to cast the vote. The order of ward numbers of the councillors is being followed in the House to cast vote.

The presiding officer has asked all the councillors to leave their mobile phones and pens on the table at the House before casting their vote in the secret ballot.