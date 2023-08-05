The Supreme Court's verdict staying the lower court's order convicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case will further strengthen the resolve of the opposition alliance INDIA's fight against the BJP-led NDA, West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee said on Friday.

In a tweet after the apex court verdict came, Banerjee, who expressed her happiness over the development and also described the development as the victory of the judiciary.

"I am happy with the news about the MP-ship of @RahulGandhi. This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary!" she posted.

In the past, Banerjee had been critical of Congress a number of times over the latter's alliance with the CPI-M-led Left Front. She even went to the extent of saying that it will not be possible for her party to back the Congress if the latter's state unit in West Bengal continues with its attack against her Trinamool.

Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu Prasad Yadav

Soon after the Supreme Coort's judgement, Rahul Gandhi on Friday went to the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi. He arrived at the residence of Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti, in central Delhi's Pandara Park area, where the RJD patriarch has been staying.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. However, it is yet not clear what the two leaders discussed.

Besides Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, Bihar Congress Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and others were also present.

After Rahul met Lalu, the RJD supremo hugged him. The leaders then had a long meeting.

Political observers feel that by welcoming the apex court verdict, Banerjee has given a subtle message to Congress to end the enmity in the state perspective and develop a bigger anti- BJP alliance in the national perspective.

'Victory of justice': JD(U)

JD-U President Lalan Singh on Friday termed the Supreme Court's verdict in 'Modi surname' case as 'victory of justice'. "The decision of the Supreme Court has proved that justice always wins in the end. Injustice was being done with Rahul Gandhi. Today, it is a victory of justice done by the apex court," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi said: "We are thankful to the Supreme Court. It has given justice to Rahul Gandhi. Now, he will go to the parliament again. Such a decision will give great strength to the INDIA alliance."

Patna Congress leaders and workers also reached the party's headquarters at Sadakat Ashram and distributed sweets among common people. They also shouted slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi, Congress and the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from IANS)