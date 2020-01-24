With his enchanting smile and the quintessential five-minute long monologue in his debut movie 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', Kartik Aaryan managed to make sure that he doesn't get unnoticed wherever he goes! And with the number of girls falling for him, he seems to have dethroned all those chocolate boys in the tinsel town only to gift him the prized seat.

Sara Ali Khan's crush on the actor is no secret as she had accepted it on national television in front of her father following which she and Kartik became a hot topic in the industry. But as reports of their break up are hovering over the internet, seems like the new actress in town Alaya F has also developed a crush on the 'Punchnama' boy.

Pooja Bedi's daughter and Kabir Bedi's grand-daughter Alaya F who is all prepped to catch her first release 'Jawani Janeman' in theatres soon, hinted at something like this when she was asked an eccentric question concerning Kartik.

Alaya's shocking statement

She was recently asked in an interview to share what would she do if one day she wakes up to find Kartik Aaryan in her bed. If not the question, Alaya's answer is sure to leave you bewildered on what to make of it.

Replying to the question candidly, the debutant said that she won't do a thing as she "wouldn't be surprised!" Now, does it mean it happens often?

Jokes apart, she then realized what she just uttered and clarified saying, "No, I don't mean that." She was also asked if she is single, to which Alaya very cleverly replies, "I am too simple to be in single, I am too complicated to be in a relationship."

Kartik's on and off with relationships

Kartik has been a hot topic in the industry these days for his frequent link ups and breakups. His and Sara's fling isn't hidden from anyone, the actor was also linked with his 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' co-star Ananya Panday.

However, of late he and Sara are seen together a lot as they are busy promoting their upcoming release 'Love Aaj Kal' which is sequel to the 2009 film starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, of the same name. Meanwhile, Ananya's debut film 'Jawani Janeman' which also stars Saif and Tabu is slated to be release on February 7.