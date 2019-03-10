After Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan backed out of Rakesh Sharma biopic, Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly been approached to play the lead role.

It has been reported that producer Siddharth Roy Kapur is willing to have Ranbir on board to play astronaut Rakesh Sharma on screen. He has already approached the actor with the offer, but Ranbir is in a little dilemma, according to reports.

As reported, Ranbir has liked the script of the biopic, but he is sceptical to do another biopic soon after featuring in Sanjay Dutt's biopic – Sanju.

"Ranbir loved the script. His only reservation is about entering the biopic space so soon after Sanju. But the producers have almost convinced him to play India's most distinguished astronaut," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Rakesh Sharma biopic has been on hold for quite some time as the makers have been having a tough time in finalising an actor for the titular role. First, Aamir had walked out of the project, apparently to start working on his "dream" project Mahabharata.

While later SRK was offered the role, he had also refused it as he did not want to associate himself with another astronaut film after he had played a similar character in Zero, which was a failure.

Meanwhile, Ranbir already has an interesting line-up movies. First, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt as female lead. Then he has another much awaited film Shamshera.

On the other side, Ranbir has been in news these days for rumours of his soon-to-be-held marriage with Alia. Although there has not been any confirmation on their marriage plans, some reports claimed that the couple may tie the knot this year end.