After Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV urged the people in Bollywood to break their silence, Anupam Kher has opened up on the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and said that it should get a logical end.

In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma slammed Arnab Goswamy on August 3 for his horrible comment that Bollywood is the dirtiest industry ever with criminal connections. It is full of rapists, gangsters and sexual exploiters. In conclusion, the filmmaker urged the people in Bollywood to silence people like Arnab.

What RGV tweeted

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on Monday, "If u guys #AdityaChopra, @karanjohar, @MaheshNBhatt @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan are so scared that if u speak against him ,it might go against the current public sentiment don't forget that it's him, who aroused that sentiment and ur silence is making u all look guilty for sure"

A day after RGV's alert messages, Anupam Kher tweeted a video message on August 4 and captioned it with, "Sushant's family & fans deserves to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth. #JusticeforSushant."

In the video, Anupam Kher is seen saying, "The issue of Sushant Singh's death has reached a point after seeing so many ups and downs since June 14. Not saying anything about it is kind of overlooking. I have not said anything about it for many days. Probably, many others are not saying because they don't understand what to say about it."

Anupam Kher continues, "But considering the current situation, I, being a co-actor and human being, would like to say without blaming anyone that we should take it to a logical end. He is someone's son or brother. We have all have praised him and he has done a good job. Keeping quiet at this time. It is not necessary to criticize someone. A logical end to the case of his death is very much needed now."

The senior Bollywood actor concluded, "It should be made clear how it is done, who is responsible and not responsible for it. His fans and anchors and many others have thousands of theories of it. It is different thing whether we agree with them or not. But at least we can ask whatever is happening, it should have an end. His parents and other family members are fighting for justice and we need to make them feel that we are with them. Ignorance is cowardice and cowardice is not good."