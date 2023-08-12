A day after some senior leaders from Kashmir Valley threatened to resign from the party against the arrogant attitude of new entrants, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Friday removed three senior activists from the posts to place the annoyed lot.

Enraged over the attitude of some new entrants in the party, senior BJP leaders from Kashmir Valley have raised a banner of revolt.

According to an official handout issued by the party, Abhijeet Jasrotia has been relieved from the position of BJP's social media Parbhari J&K UT. He has not been assigned any sort of responsibility for Kashmir province.

Furthermore, Vir Saraf, who is a full-timer in the party, has been recalled from South Kashmir and asked to report to party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar.

Mudassar Wani, another full-timer of the party has been recalled from North Kashmir. He was also asked to report to the party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar.

Highly placed sources said that actions against some more leaders are likely to be taken in the days to come.

Kashmir-based senior leaders raised a banner of revolt against ill-treatment

Some senior BJP leaders of Kashmir revolted against party leadership for ignoring them in the decision-making process. A meeting of party leaders was held in a hotel at Rajbagh Srinagar to pressurize the party not to ignore them and give them their due place in the organization.

Before the annoyed leaders took any extreme step, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina rushed to Srinagar and held a one-to-one meeting with them to solve the crisis.

He assured that the leadership is solidly behind them and all their genuine demands will be addressed and assured that senior leaders will be given due regard and respect.

As per reports, annoyed leaders have even warned to quit the party in case the High Command does not take them seriously and take care of their genuine issues. The prominent among those who attended the meeting included former MLC and vice president of the party, Sofi Yousuf, spokesperson, Altaf Thakur, Dr. Heena Bhat, Dr. Ali Mohammed, Asif Raja, Ashok Bhat, Bilal Parrey, Bashir Mir, Asif Masoodi, Rafiq Wani and others.