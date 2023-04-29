As terrorists executed attacks after repeated intervals in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, the Army on Saturday sought the support of every section of the society to identify terror sympathizers in this mountainous belt which was earlier free from terrorism.

During the last two years, Pakistani terrorists have executed six major attacks in Poonch and Rajouri districts resulting in the causalities of civilians and soldiers.

"The Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir has always witnessed heroic and historical events and battles fought by them in 1948, 1962, 1971, and 1999. Whenever anyone has tried to spread unrest in this area, then the people have fought shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army irrespective of their caste, creed, gender, and religion", the Army stated in an official handout.

Pakistan never wants that there should be an atmosphere of peace or harmony in J&K. Pakistan always tries to spread unrest, disharmony, and communal disturbances by supplying drugs and intoxicants to the youths of this region, so that they can change the mindset of the youth of J&K.

This sort of thinking hinders the progress and development of the young generation who are the bright future of the state and country. Pakistan never wants the young generation to move ahead after being educated and make their life happy and bring prosperity to their life. Therefore, Pakistan does not want to establish a government in the state.

Pak got frustrated after the abrogation of Article 370

The official handout stated that after the abolition of Article 370, Pakistan does not want to establish peace and government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"That's why, Pakistan always keeps on creating various conspiracies to mislead the youth of this region by giving training in terrorist camps and changing the thinking of youth through wrong propagandas and forcing them to go on the wrong path by intimidation like drug addiction and wrong propaganda on caste and religion, etc", the handout reads.

Pakistan luring poor youth through money

Pakistan is trying to attract poor and working people into terrorist activities by luring money in the wrong way.

"As we know that the government and army are continuously providing security and development to the state which will give a positive attitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir", the handout stated, adding, "This is improving their lifestyle and bringing prosperity in their life. However, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have understood the mentality of Pakistan and opposed the terrorist attacks in J&K.

Recently, PAFF attacked an army truck in Poonch in which five army soldiers laid down their life. All communities of the Poonch region like Gujjar Bakkarwal, Muslims, and Hindus showed their anger at this incident and also protested by took of lighting a candle march.

People asked to educate their children

The people of J&K should understand the heinous and nefarious acts of Pakistan and protest such activities on a large scale. They should try to motivate their children and family and keep them updated with the old history of this region. There is an utmost need to educate them in a proper direction.

The central government is constantly trying to bring peace and harmony to this region by working on progress and development like constructing highways, tunnels, and life-making bridges which made life easy for the people of this region.

"Keeping this in mind, people of all communities should walk shoulder to shoulder with the Army. In the recent attack on an Army truck in Poonch, a few names of some communities came to the fore, which is unbelievable", the handout reads.

"Hence, the people of this area should keep away from such types of incidents and activities in the future, if someone is roaming suspected in the region, then the people of this area should immediately inform and assist the army and foil the major incident like Poonch", mentioned in the handout.