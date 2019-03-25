There is another major disappointment for actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's fans as he will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The leader of Makkal Needhi Maiyyam (MNM) made the announcement while releasing the party manifesto at a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district.

Haasan, while announcing the list of his party candidates, said that he will work towards the success of his candidates but will not contest in the elections. He said that he would be the chariot puller rather than the chariot. "All candidates are my faces and I will lead from the front," said the actor.

He assured the people that his party candidates will deliver all the promises they had made and upon failure in delivering the promises or if any single complaint is filed against them, they shall be asked to resign from their post.

The MNM party will contest from all 40 Lok Sabha seats, including Puducherry, and by-polls to 18 assembly constituencies in the upcoming elections.

The MNM chief also released the party manifesto, assuring to permanently solve the drinking water problem, wiping out poverty from the state, ensure slum-free Tamil Nadu, equal wages for women labourers as men in all sectors, reports PTI.

A few days back, Kamal Haasan had criticised the veteran actor Rajnikanth for not contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, after he had announced of his political debut. And now the actor himself has withdrawn from contesting in the by polls.