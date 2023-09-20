Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is making thoughtful choices in his film collaborations. Following his highly-anticipated project with renowned director Rajamouli, Mahesh is now eyeing a new venture with the talented filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Currently, Mahesh is deeply involved in the production of Trivikram's SSMB28, and his upcoming collaboration with Rajamouli is generating tremendous excitement, considered the pinnacle of his career.

Once the Rajamouli project wraps up, Mahesh faces the important task of selecting another significant film to solidify his legacy. In this regard, he has opted for Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his storytelling and filmmaking skills. This decision seems nearly final, demonstrating Mahesh's dedication to the project.

While discussions about the movie with Sandeep Reddy Vanga have been circulating as rumours, it appears that Mahesh has now given the green light for its execution. Fans can eagerly anticipate an official announcement in the near future, complete with more exciting details about this collaboration.