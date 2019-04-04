After Radha Ravi's distasteful comments on Nayanthara at the audio launch, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is in the news for a wrong reason. Producer Mathialagan has now slammed Vignesh Shivan for his comments on the Tamil movie.

The producer has raised objection over Vignesh Shivan's comment that Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is an incomplete film and Nayan's partner's statement has resulted in big loss for him. He says that his comment has forced the distributors to back out of the project.

The producer claims that he was on the verge of signing a deal over the digital streaming rights of the movie and Vignesh Shivan's comment has put the talks in trouble.

Now, Mathialagan is planning to take legal route against Vignesh Shivan demanding compensation for the losses occurred due to his comment.

The movie was in the news last week when Radha Ravi made a distasteful comment against her

Speaking at the audio launch function of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Radha Ravi said, "Nayanthara acts as a ghost, and also enacts the role of Sita. Earlier, filmmakers used to approach KR Vijaya if the characters are about Goddess. Now, anybody can do such roles. They can cast any respected women, they can also rope in those whom you would like to sleep with. Nayanthara, of late, acts in horror films. If the ghosts comes aross her, they will be scared away."

His comments have come under severe criticism from public and celebrities on social media sites.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is a mystery thriller, directed by Chakri Toleti.